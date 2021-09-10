To the editor:
Regarding the article by Daymond’s Steer on noise complaints recorded by the Conway Police Department. Whether or not you are for or against STRs it may be interesting to note that slightly more than 10 percent of the living residential quarters within Conway attributed to over 23 percent of noise complaints. Although that may seem minimal, it is still a higher percentage of complaints overall within the town’s total residential quarters.
In fact, there are more than twice as many complaints percentage wise for STRs than for non-STRs. That must lend some credibility to the complaints of those opposing STRs.
I am not a statistician, but I am sure some mathematician can see what the true figures represent. Too bad Mr. steer didn’t go a bit deeper in his article.
Donna Bennett
Madison
