To the editor:
On Monday, Columbus Day (not Indigenous Peoples Day, which doesn’t exist), 75 plus cars, trucks, motorcycles, and 150 loyal Republicans joined together to do a rally in North Conway and adjoining towns. Sue and I decided to use this time for our own grassroots poll. Sue drove, I counted.
These were the results. In two hours and many miles of driving, I counted six “middle fingers” waved at us from drivers as they passed our car. I counted over 47 “thumbs ups” and blowing horns from drivers when I decided to stop counting. I also observed people on the sides of the roads, that were too numerous to count, giving us thumps up and clapping.
When I see the polls that are shown on TV, I challenge their accuracy. Anyone who believes that sleepy Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump in the polls has got to be kidding. Yesterday, it was shown on TV, Mr. Biden stating, for the second time, that he was “running for the Senate.” Do you think that the polls are accurate? Who would the voters be that would vote for that poor man?
I think my simple poll was very accurate because I did the counting. I did not make 50 phone calls to Democrats and one Republican and announce that Joe Biden was way ahead of Trump. From what we saw, Trump will win by a landslide.
I project that all of those drivers I saw will vote Republican.
P.S. Not once did we get “mooned.”
Dick and Sue Vitale
Largo, Fla.
