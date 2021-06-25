To the editor:
Do you not have any respect for the longtime dedicated citizens of Carroll County?
I was really upset to see our Carroll County treasurer’s face posted on page 3a in June 19 issue concerning a “road rage” incident.
After reading the article, I just can’t understand why you would post his photo and not the photo of the person involved who was surely breaking the law in the first place while driving after revocation or suspension of their license. Sounds to me like the young lady (?) started the situation in the first place, so where is her photo?
Next time, show a little respect for Carroll County citizens. It’s called “innocent until proven guilty.”
Diane Sullivan
West Ossipee
