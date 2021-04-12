To the editor:
I am well aware that Carroll County government business is further back on the stove top than the “back burner.”
I might well have missed something in your paper about the passage of the 2021 budget except the few lines in Mr. Steer’s article about re-bonding Mountain View Community — so how about an in depth article on the 2021 budget for the taxpayers who are interested in where their money is being spent?
David L. Babson Jr.
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.