Republican Rep. Glenn Cordelli's attempts to put lipstick on a pig in describing the governor as a leader in public education fall short of the reality.
The governor has sat on the sidelines while a small group of free-staters and libertarians have taken over the N.H. House and pushed through a wildly unpopular "voucher" bill that is millions of dollars over budget.
The legislation was inserted into the budget to avoid public scrutiny, endorsed by an anti-public education commissioner appointed by the governor, and now provides state money to fund private and religious education with no oversight.
There are also bills to micro-manage teachers in the classroom over course content and curriculum, do away with cooperative school districts, and impose a "loyalty oath" on public school teachers, all without a peep from the inhabitant of the corner office of the State House.
There is a distinct pattern to the activities of the Republican party in New Hampshire. The object is to destroy the public education system in the state by significantly reducing funding, undercutting educators while promoting private education and homeschooling with financial incentives.
It is important for the citizens of New Hampshire make decisions at the ballot box in November to save public education for the vast majority of the students of the state.
