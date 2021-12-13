To the editor:
The Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Ownership along with its hired “expert” recently released a report that estimates that illegal STRs bring in as much as $50 million to Conway.
Now this may be a reasonable estimate but it’s what the expert said in an interview with a Daily Sun reporter that is, in part, so transparently flawed that it’s an insult to anyone who can read.
Once again the STR association hired the same UNH professor, their expert, who estimated that about 175,000 people use existing illegal STRs in Conway generating about $40-50 million to the economy.
But then the professor hypothesized that if “you shut all these things down (meaning current illegal STRs) you take away 175,000 visitors, “they’re gone.”
“They’re not coming to Conway. The restaurants, the shops, the tourist activity, the gas stations, the bars — they’re not getting the revenue they had before,” he said.
In my opinion the clear inference is if the residents of Conway are successful in protecting their neighborhoods from the ravages of STRs that businesses and the town of Conway will suffer the loss of up to $50 million. While it is a statistical possibility that all these “gone” 175,000 transients would never spend another dollar in Conway it is so remote that it is irresponsible to even speculate.
Does the professor, this expert, not know there are legal STRs in Jackson? Does he not know there are STRs in Bartlett, Madison, and other towns in the valley? He does know there are lots of hotels, B&Bs, and inns in the valley but he never raises the issue that some, perhaps many, of the “gone” 175,000 transients would return to the valley and stay in any of these properties so the economic downside might be considerably less.
Of course, I can’t say with certainty how many would but surely a large percentage probably would return and, no matter what town they stayed in, they would shop, eat and recreate in Conway.
The association's president, in the same Sun article, recommended that the town of Conway use this “UNH data” as a basis to form “reasonable regulation.” There is simply no accurate way you can estimate the potential economic impact to Conway without a detailed statistical analysis of how many of the former renters would return to the valley somewhere. This isn’t usable data, it’s a scare tactic, demonstrably incomplete and useless.
In a column in the Daily Sun the association's president claimed they are working with legislators to “enact legislation that would enable towns to register and regulate STRs to preserve the quality of life in residential communities….” How thoughtful! The only problem is that towns in the Mount Washington Valley, and throughout the state, already have that power it’s called zoning! They are not trying to give towns the power to stop the assault on neighborhoods by STRs they are trying to take that power away from residents so they can continue to profit.
And finally, some advice for Kennett students: If your teacher asks you for an example of an oxymoron look no further than the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Ownership. Responsible people don’t destroy the quality of life in residential communities so they can profit.
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.