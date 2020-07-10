To the editor:
It’s obvious that the coronavirus is a major inconvenience to Donald Trump as his primary — no, make that only — concern is about himself and his re-election and COVID-19 is getting in the way.
His ignorance of the virus and total indifference to the pain and suffering it is causing Americans is simply staggering. His contempt for science and for those infectious disease specialist who could guide us through this pandemic is astonishing.
When the virus was ravaging the Northeast, he ignored it. When it became clear it was a major public health emergency, he did nothing but tout how great he was doing. He, and his administration, never produced a cogent, comprehensive national plan to deal with the pandemic. He never marshaled the power of the federal government to ramp up production of critical personal protective equipment and test capability. Remember on March 6, Trump said, “Anyone who wants a test can get a test”? Well, tell that to the people who waited up to eight hours in 100-degree heat in Arizona last week for testing and didn’t get it.
Trump has been pushing for months now to open up the country and pretend everything is fine. And now he’s telling parents they have to put their kids and teachers at risk by forcing schools to open when COVID-19 is spreading in more than 30 states at record-breaking speed. Trump didn’t cause the coronavirus but his pathetic, self-centered, counterproductive actions have clearly caused much more suffering than needed to happen.
Trump is the classic sociopath: only concerned about himself; lies and deceives without remorse; feels no guilt about harming others. He is the absolute worst person to have in the Oval Office during this, or any, crisis. He is a disgrace and an embarrassment to America.
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
