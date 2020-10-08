To the editor:
Once again, Tom McLaughlin demonstrates his intolerance for any view other than his own. In his Oct. 1 column “Historical revisionism,” he demonstrates his disdain for a view of American history set forth by the 1619 Project.
Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of the 1619 Project. Before Tom tells us he retired from teaching because the left was taking control, he attacks Hannah-Jones by quoting some words she has written, suggesting those words should have disqualified her from a Pulitzer.
Of course, he provides no context for the words he uses to try to discredit her. So, let me provide some.
The words are “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” She also called whites “bloodsuckers” and “barbaric devils.” This sentence and words were contained in a letter to the editor appearing in the Observer, a newspaper serving Notre Dame. Her letter was written in 1995. Hannah-Jones was a sophomore and was responding to a piece written by another sophomore. It appears there was some controversy on campus about Christopher Columbus and the impact of Europeans on indigenous populations in the “New World.”
The piece she was responding to was in praise of Columbus and Christianity. It presented indigenous people as barbarians and savages. Columbus was to be praised for beginning their conversion to Christianity and bringing them into “marginal integration” with Western Civilization, suggesting they would never have attained civilized behavior on their own. Obviously, Hannah-Jones did not feel that way and expressed her thoughts in her letter.
To me, this context makes a difference. Two people expressing strongly held opinions a long time ago.
Dave Mason
Jackson
