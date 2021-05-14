To the editor:
For the past several years, my wife and I have participated in Valley Pride Day. And each year, I'm surprised — though at this point I should not be — at the amount of trash we find along the roads once the snowbanks melt. We've picked up all kinds of stuff: cans and bottles, paper, pizza boxes, hypodermic needles, condoms, pieces of home insulation and this year, discarded medical masks. Of the empties we gather, Bud Light is the king of beers, and much of the paper trash originates at either McDonald's or Dunkin'.
My wife and I separate the returnable bottles and cans and bring them to the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, which redeems them for more than the deposits on them. The rest of the trash just goes to the transfer station, adding to the mountain of household waste.
I've kind of given up on hoping that people will just stop throwing this stuff out the window. But I have a modest proposal for McDonald's and Dunkin': How about putting your takeout in packaging that is biodegradable and breaks down quickly?
Dave Greenslit
South Conway
