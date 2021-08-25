To the editor:
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is committed to help make the Magic Lantern 4-H Innovation Lab and Learning Center a creative hub for the youth and citizens of the Lakes Region.
We are coming close to the end of our campaign to raise $10,000 in donations which we will match. We are over halfway there. Thanks to all the individuals, nonprofits and businesses which have contributed.
We need a little more in donations to put us over the top to help assure the project will go forward this fall. If you haven’t yet joined the cause, it is still not too late. Our matching pledge of $10,000 continues through this month.
Some people have asked if we’ll still have a movie theater at the Magic Lantern. The answer is yes. The plan is to preserve the theater while utilizing its non-profit revenue to fund operations for learning.
Showing community-based support will drive further support from companies, organizations, and individuals that want to see the Lakes Region flourish in these changing times. Help make your community a better place to live and work.
Dave Barker, Rotary Project leader
Bridgton, Maine
