To the editor:
Okay, now I understand why more people in Ossipee are getting infected due to idiots like this clown.
He should not be allowed to hold any public office if he is this self-centered or just plain stupid.
Like Forrest Gump said, stupid is, is stupid does. Listen idiot, mask it or casket. Why is it so hard for these people to just follow the guidelines and not so much keep themselves safe, but all the people around you.
Maybe someone should let the governor know about this and if Ossipee is in violation this clown can pay the fine much like they fined the business in the southern part of the state as a super-spreader location.
Grow up idiot, put a mask on like everyone else is and keep the people around you safe.
Darwin Moulton
Freedom
