To the editor:
Like me you must hear people say, “let your voice be heard,” as we discuss the elections. However, for me this takes on a special meaning. As a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) I use my voice to speak on behalf of children who have been found neglected and/or abused by a court in New Hampshire.
Children suffer when their parents confront addictions, mental illness, domestic violence, lack of employment and income and inadequate housing. Frequently, the parents are unable to care for their children when facing these issues and the children may be removed from their parents and are placed in foster homes or with relatives.
While the children are separated from their parents, I use my voice to speak for them. My concern as a CASA is to consider the physical, social, educational, emotional and mental health needs of these separated children.
Through training I have learned how to advocate for children through report writing, appearances in family court, participation in workshops and the best part is spending time with the children, even remotely, to listen to them and to show them that someone cares about them. The reward is indescribable.
Soon, we will be into the winter months. Perhaps you are wondering how you will fill your time as the days get shorter and colder. Being a CASA requires about 10-15 hours a month once the approximately 40 hours of training is completed. Please consider getting more information.
Training and informational sessions are now online. The next virtual training sessions begin on Nov. 10 and Jan. 6. For more information please visit www.casanh.org to learn how you can get involved.
Please join me in letting your voice be heard for the vulnerable children in N.H.
Darlene Ference
Jackson
