Seven Points Of Love

Breaking With Dependencies And Attachments

1-Love your loneliness

And know you’re not alone with

Its pain.

2-Love your boredom

And see new things

To attain.

3- Love your faith

And faith you,

Will regain.

4-Love humility

And your humbleness, then

Will reign.

5- Love peace

And peace in you

Will maintain.

6- Love simplicity

And know escapes that molded

Its chain.

7-Love YOURSELF

And know THAT LOVE

Its fiery heart, will then reclaim

And; Remain!

Danny Bianchino

North Conway

