Seven Points Of Love
Breaking With Dependencies And Attachments
1-Love your loneliness
And know you’re not alone with
Its pain.
2-Love your boredom
And see new things
To attain.
3- Love your faith
And faith you,
Will regain.
4-Love humility
And your humbleness, then
Will reign.
5- Love peace
And peace in you
Will maintain.
6- Love simplicity
And know escapes that molded
Its chain.
7-Love YOURSELF
And know THAT LOVE
Its fiery heart, will then reclaim
And; Remain!
Danny Bianchino
North Conway
