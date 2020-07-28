OUTSIDE IN
Have you ever stepped
Outside your body
With consciousness to view
Then you know just who you are
The real, the one, and true.
But then it happens
When we're back
In body with its form
To do those things
With its task, and those reasons
We were born.
And forget we might
This gift of grace
While ego does replace
It's just to know it's there
To remind us what we take
When leaving body here
And that outside we do share
In that consciousness; everywhere!
Danny Bianchino
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.