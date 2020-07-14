To the editor:
I have one question to ask of Bill Marvel regarding his recent column: Have you no decency? Mr. Marvel is using tactics similar to Sen. Joe McCarthy of the 1950s communist scare to try to silence the voice of writer Alec Kerr.
Of course, Mr. Marvel would prefer Mr. Kerr no longer work at the paper. There would be one less person at the Sun who recognizes the racist, sexist or homophobic language that Mr. Marvel and other columnists use.
Recently he referred to All Lives Matter as being “admirably sensible” in light of the Black Lives Matter Movement. But the reality is that it is not all lives that are being lost at this time — it’s Black lives at significantly higher rates than others. But Mr. Marvel finds it more “admirable” to say all lives matter.
Ultimately Mr. Marvel does believe he has power — the power of his words. And when people don’t listen or respect his voice — he gets angry, just like Joe McCarthy. And like Sen. McCarthy, Mr. Marvel wants to eliminate the opposing voice.
I’m not sure that either of the philosophers that Mr. Marvel compared himself to would welcome the comparison. They were both trying to expand the base of knowledge and understanding of the universe and society.
Mr. Marvel seems to want to limit knowledge to that which is already understood by him. So I will close with the words Boston lawyer Joseph Welch used to bring attention to the false narrative of McCarthyism: "Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?"
Christopher Bellis
Hale's Location
