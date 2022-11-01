To the editor:
Republican candidates Karoline Leavitt and Gen. Don Bolduc blame the Democrats for the high inflation, the deficit and other economic woes. Let’s take a reality check.
Inflation is a global phenomenon, not as Leavitt claims due to “wild Democratic spending.” The U.S. currently has lower inflation than many other countries: Turkey, 83 percent; Netherlands, 14.5 percent and Germany and the UK, 10 percent. Economists say the factors of inflation are due to the pandemic, the resulting disruption in the supply chain of goods, the war in Ukraine and withholding of oil from Russia and others.
Republicans say the Inflation Reduction Act will raise taxes on families and small businesses. Not so.
Democrats passed the Reduction Act without one Republican vote. This act is designed to not raise taxes for families and small business owners making under $400,000. It also reduces the cost of drugs and health care, reduces energy costs and invests in domestic manufacturing.
Republicans say they do a better job with the deficit, but statistics suggest otherwise.
The last Republican president to balance the federal budget was Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960. The last president to balance the budget was Democrat Bill Clinton.
The budget was in trouble before and after Clinton as president. The Bushes were sandwiched around Clinton.
How did Trump do? Trump does not fare well with his previous predecessors or with the current. He left the White House with the largest peacetime budget deficit in American history and a national debt exceeding 100 percent of the economy for the first time since World War II.
Critics point out that Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts ($1,969 billion) and spending increases led to a $3 trillion budget deficit. Voting the Democratic ticket will ensure that large corporations will finally pay a share of taxes at the relatively low rate of 15 percent.
Charlene Brown
North Conway
