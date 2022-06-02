Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro recently announced he is running for re-election.
In a recent letter, Rep.. Cordelli stated that he wants to run again “to help protect the freedoms and the lifestyle we enjoy here in New Hampshire,” through his leadership role as vice chair of the Education Committee.
Unfortunately, Mr. Cordelli has arguably done more to damage our public schools than any other representative in the legislature.
Most recently, he advocated for the Teacher Loyalty bill, which would have placed a prohibition on teachers advocating “subversive” doctrines such as the history of slavery and racism in the United States. Violations would have resulted in sanctions against a teacher. Thankfully, the bill failed.
Rep. Cordelli has also been a lead legislator for education “freedom vouchers” which allow low-income students to use state dollars for private schools, religious schools, homeschool or an alternative education program. The Freedom Voucher program is now wildly over budget at $8 million, with Rep. Cordelli stating that “I am not willing to implement a budget for this program.” At a cost of nearly $5,000 per student, this money is being siphoned out of public schools at the taxpayers’ expense.
Rep. Cordelli is endorsed by the Liberty Alliance, which is closely aligned with the Free State Project. This a right-wing group that is firmly in control of the N.H. State Legislature. Rep. Cordelli and his right-wing colleagues are openly attempting to undermine our public schools under the rubric of “freedom.”.
This election, I hope Mr. Cordelli will have the opportunity to retire so that we can restore confidence and support for our public schools in New Hampshire.
