So now we start to see what a Supreme Court can do when it wants to impose its will on the country. In order to get confirmed, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney-Barrett lied contemptuously about their intent to support existing decisions. When asked if they would vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade and outlaw a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, they said they would not. Now, they are about to do just that.
In deciding Roe vs. Wade originally, the court’s majority held a woman’s right to an abortion is implicit in the right to privacy granted under the 14th Amendment. Now, the new majority has decided that because the 14th Amendment does not specifically cite abortion as a privacy right, then the right can only exist with the permission of state legislatures.
Yet, in truth, this decision will not eliminate abortions, it will only eliminate safe abortions. And this decision is so broad in its application that a whole slew of other rights are endangered, including the use of contraceptives, gay marriage, and even interracial marriage. The extreme right will tell you that there’s nothing to see here; that the decision is only about abortion, but that is nonsense. States led by extreme right legislatures, New Hampshire being the latest member, can challenge those rights and lower courts will have no alternative but to follow the dictates of the Supreme Court.
Know that if you vote for the Republican ticket, then you are voting to support the extreme right wing. If you vote for the Republican ticket, you cannot be a moderate Republican because the Party is led by the extreme right wing and they will do whatever is necessary to force their will on the people.
