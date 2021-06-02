To the editor:
Our Governor Wentworth School Board needs to update its public input policy. No matter where you stand on the issue of masks in schools or how you feel about our school board, we must all recognize that the problems in our school district are ours to solve.
The school board’s public input should be for taxpayers within our school district, parents who have children enrolled in our schools or employees of the school district. These voices should take priority over those from outside of our greater community.
There are people from outside the Governor Wentworth community using our public input sessions to promote their personal political ambitions. They have no investment in our community’s success. We should encourage the Governor Wentworth Regional School District to prioritize our school district’s taxpayers, parents, children, and employees during public input. Our public input policy must be updated to reflect this.
Everyone should still be allowed to speak — it’s their constitutional right — but only after the Governor Wentworth community members give their input. Residents from Governor Wentworth Regional School District pay taxes and elected our school board. Parents have children in these schools or utilize our facilities. Those from outside our community should not drown these voices.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
