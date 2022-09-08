To the editor:
I must say that I am truly appalled at Tuesday's editorial from the many good folks at The Conway Daily Sun.
Increasingly the newspaper has become an advertisement in support of candidates of the Democratic Party. Some of us refer to it as the Pappas Paper. Front page coverage and lengthy favorable articles of our congressman and senators are the norm. Republican candidates and office holders are found on the inside pages with scant coverage.
A newspaper, like a teacher, should strive to give the facts and demonstrate impartiality as much as possible. Certainly you have the freedom of the press which you have exercised.
What if the tables were turned? Would it be fair to my Democratic friends and politicians to say that they would not be supported if they were in favor of a president who has sorely mismanaged the country and obviously been involved in the Chinese business dealings? No, this would not be fair to a Maggie Hassan or a Chris Pappas.
I know personally that some of your staff disagrees with your editorial. It must be difficult for them to work for the paper under these circumstances.
In any event, I applaud the work of Tom Eastman and his weekend articles which are so worthy of merit. The work of your new photographer is stunning. Always Lloyd Jones faithfully is involved in the sports and school (centennial) activities of Kennett. Many other long-time staff, including my former student, Jamie Brothers, deserve recognition as well. The Conway Daily Sun is still a must read despite the political slant.
Brian P. Wiggin
Center Conway
