This year, Fryeburg Fair celebrates the 85th anniversary of the 4-H Baby Beef/Market steer auction. The 4-H-er’s goal is to raise and show the grand champion steer. After reflecting on my participation in the program 55-plus years ago, I concluded that every participant, whether they sell the champion steer or the last steer in the auction, is a winner.
The 4-H-er spends countless hours caring for and preparing the steer for the show and auction. The 4-H-er feeds, trains and grooms the steer for 10 months to a year before the show and auction. In the beginning, the steer weighs between 450 and 650 pounds and grows to weigh between 1000 and 1300 pounds. Besides feeding the steer, the 4-H-er trains him to lead with a halter and grooms him.
Grooming includes brushing, washing and cutting the hair to improve the attributes the judge is seeking. Having sold eight steers at the Fryeburg Fair auction, I know that I worked no harder on the two that won grand champion than on the six that did not. I learned that no matter how much work I did, there was no guarantee that the steer would win.
In life, we sometimes work hard but the end result does not turn out as we envision. Also, I had the opportunity to learn how to lose graciously. Furthermore, 4-H-er’s learn a number of skills beyond the care and training of an animal. They keep records of the expenses associated with raising and showing the steer. They learn how to market their animals and answer questions about their animals.
Therefore, I believe every participant in the 4-H Market Steer as well as the market lamb and pig auction is a winner.
