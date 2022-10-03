To the editor:

This year, Fryeburg Fair celebrates the 85th anniversary of the 4-H Baby Beef/Market steer auction. The 4-H-er’s goal is to raise and show the grand champion steer. After reflecting on my participation in the program 55-plus years ago, I concluded that every participant, whether they sell the champion steer or the last steer in the auction, is a winner.

