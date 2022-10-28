To the editor:
Voting focus should not just be on party affiliation, ideology, economics, or even competence and capacity to perform duties, but most importantly, what protects or threatens the dignity of every human life.
Candidates and elected officials must be challenged regarding their moral and ethical dimensions on policy issues so voters can act on their judgment, conscience, and responsible freedom, not driven by coercion, lies or fear.
Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense, such as murder, are diminished to lesser crimes. Certain sectors of the medical profession called to care for life, abort children using taxpayer funding.
Distorted contradictions in social and family life continue to weigh upon many, who are left open to false and deceptive solutions, opposed to known truths. The end-result is disturbing, since the human conscience is darkened by such widespread conditioning that it finds it increasingly difficult to distinguish between good and evil.
There are guides to reflect on the moral dimensions of public choices. Issues are not equal since they hold different moral weight and urgency. Crimes against humanity, such as murder and adult-child trafficking violate the integrity and dignity of a person.
Admitting ethical principles guided by a moral conscience in conformity with values recognize actions to protect the defenseless and innocent, promote peace, encourage family life with sound stewardship and responsibility, provide economic solutions for prosperity and education promoting growth. Vote to defend the rights to life without exception, compromise or derogation.
Bonnie Kimnach
Kearsarge
