I’d like to help Rep. Glenn Cordelli with his proposal in the Sept. 22 issue of the Granite State News to “discuss legislation that (he has) been involved in during (his) five terms.” Specifically, how that legislation is a barometer of his “humanity.” Here are just a few legislative highlights:
2017 HB 587: Voted in favor of conversion therapy for children under age 18 to change their sexual orientation
2017 HB 157: Voted against the use of medical marijuana for chronic pain
2017 HB 115: Voted against a minimum wage increase for adults to $9.50 and teens to $8.50
2017 HB 640: Voted in favor of criminalizing someone with 3/4 of an ounce or less of marijuana
2019 HB 687: Voted to allow people with “a significant risk of causing bodily injury to himself or herself or others” to keep firearms
2020 HB 1264: Voted to allow cancer causing PFAS contaminants in our water
2020 HB 1280: Voted against capping the price of insulin
2020 HB 1672: Voted to disenfranchise us during a pandemic by not allowing us to vote by absentee ballot
2022 HB 1609: Voted to force women carrying a baby with a fatal fetal anomaly to term
2022 HB 1679: Sponsored legislation to dissolve our school districts by 2025 without a plan for the education of our displaced children
2022 HB 1454: Voted to allow landfills in our watersheds
I challenge Mr. Cordelli to a debate. Let’s give the voters in Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro a chance to understand how the vice-chair of the Education Committee is dismantling public education and raising their property taxes in the process.
Ultimately, on Nov. 8, the voters will decide if Mr. Cordelli understands the definition of “humanity.”
