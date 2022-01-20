To the editor:
“Republic at the precipice,” writes Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. “Far more consequential” than Pearl Harbor or the Sept. 11 attacks, opines Sun columnist Quddus Snyder. Such are the hyperbolic talking points of today’s progressives. The sky is falling! Democracy is at risk!
I’m a descendant of a fellow named Edward Gove, who lived in Hampton, N.H. in the 1600s. He started something called “Gove’s Rebellion” in 1683 because he felt that the recently appointed governor of New Hampshire, Edward Cranfield, had not been properly commissioned. Gove climbed on his horse with his trumpet and his sword and declared that he would not rest until the situation was corrected.
Cranfield got wind of this design, and had Gove and his fellow roustabouts rounded up. After a jury trial Gove was sentenced to be hanged by the neck, but brought down alive so he could have his entrails set afire, after which he was to be drawn and quartered, his sectioned parts to be dispersed at the pleasure of King Charles II. So not a very successful rebellion.
In my opinion the Jan. 6 insurrectionists did about as well as my ancestor Gove, utterly failing to accomplish a positive thing. And democracy, no surprise, came away from it all completely unscathed. And by completely, I mean with nary a hair out of place. James Bond-style. Not even close.
When you think about it, democracy was far more at risk from the Donald Trump impeachment attempt than it ever was from the insurrection. Think how much closer that was to a genuine coup d’etat.
So how to account for all this hyperbole then? Just what are these liberal mavericks up to with their fork-tongued screeds overselling Jan. 6?
To borrow from Paul Revere: The mid-terms are coming! The mid-terms are coming!
Bob Drake
Intervale
