To the editor:
My wife and I spent four months in Madison last year. We met wonderful people and I had the hot dog special at the Eaton store. Listening to the loons at night, I fretted. There seemed little I could do to help right the course of the country, to protect my wife and children, to make a difference.
Riding on my bike one morning should have provided some respite, but I bubbled over when I saw Roy’s flags and signs. You know the house, the one that appropriately couples President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the Stars and Bars. I’ll confess, I yelled at the man.
For the rest of the summer and as recently as a month ago, I emailed Quddus. I admired a chimney-sweep for his public advocacy, but I wondered whether my screams or his angry letters were the right course. Were we being good citizens, or just yelling at the wind?
Roy, I’m sorry I yelled at you. It was a completely inappropriate way to react to your racism, your fascism, your homophobia, your fear. I can’t make you take down your traitor's flag, I can’t make you brave. You can even wear a brown shirt if you want to, but there’s one thing that I can do, that we all can do. That’s really the only thing we can all do.
We all now have a chance to put America on the right track. To put bigots and misogynists back in a box. To protect the earth and our families and make that difference.
Vote ‘em out.
Bill Scott
La Canada, Calif. (but dreaming of Madison)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.