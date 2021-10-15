To the editor:
Poor Mr. Kerins — now let me get this straight — the likes of Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot — all socialists — suddenly upon reaching power become right-wing.
Now does he mean that they are right-wing socialists? If so, I agree, but the inference is to lead one to believe that our conservatives fit right into his example.
So, why not tell your readers exactly that and stop comparing the right in this great land to these murderers.
Mr. Kerins uses a European model to make his point rather then the American model. The Americam model simply puts anarchy on the extreme right and despotism on the left, with everything falling in between.
Our forefathers, knowing that anarchy would never work, chose instead the least amount of intrusion into a citizen’s life. In other words, freedom on a scale never imagined before. They were 18th century liberals. For the first time in world history, the government was owned by the people, not the government owning the people.
This is what we on the right believe. To move away from these principles is to add bondage to our great USA. There are those among us who believe they own the truth — narcissism of the most dangerous form.
Mr. Kerins suffers from this malady. As I have read his opinion before, he knows just enough to sound informed, but sounding and knowing are very different. Might I suggest, Government 101?
There is an old saying, “He who washes the face of donkeys wastes both the water and the donkey’s time.”
Bill Mosca
Lovell, Maine
