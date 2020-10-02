To the editor:
A picture is worth a thousand words. Hats off to Daily Sun publisher Mark Guerringue for displaying the true face of the new revolution loony left, a candid buttshot by the “swamp creature” from Crystal Lake, one Q. “Butthead” Snyder. Having realized that his loud screams of anguish were ignored, he displayed the other side of his mouth by dropping his drawers — calling it his proudest moment.
The viral backlash from Sun readers prompted the anti-Trump protest organizer, Erik Corbett, to play down this jerk’s actions brushing it off as just some locker room behavior. Really? Hey, Erik, West Side Road is not a locker room. It’s a public thruway. And BTW, even though only one a--hole was displayed, there were many other a--holes in your group who applauded the Butthead’s proudest moment. Were you one of them, Erik?
This has been my opinion.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
