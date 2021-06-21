To the editor:
Liberalism is a mental disorder, and Leftism (or TDS) is a mental disaster. Cases in point:
The only truly happy liberal in America today has to be Jimmy Carter for finally having his legacy, as the dumbest president ever, relinquished by the dynamic duo of Joe “Mushbrain” Biden and co-leader Kamala “Giggles” Harris. But in all fairness to Mr. Peanut Man, Jimmy was, at least, an honorable man.
Donald Trump has been a civilian for six months now but his image is still imbedded in the brains of leftist Schumerholes, Pelosi Pinheads, and Schiffforbrains like a metastasized malignancy. Would it be expecting a miracle to read even one Trump Deranged Syndrome letter writer to lecture us deplorables on the greatness bestowed upon us by the second coming of Beavis and Butthead?
Start with the Jan. 6 shortest non-surrection in history ( about 5 hours long ) Do tell us how many buildings were looted and burned. Of the hundreds of idiots arrested, the most serious charges against them were “”peacefully.” (wink wink) trespassing in front of the police. “The worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War and 9/11?” Get real and get a lobotomy.
And please, do tell us about how the border is now under control. Thank God those nasty kid cages, built by Barack’s bozos, have now been converted into migrant child facilities. Does anyone with a smidgeon of grey matter wonder why these kids were abandoned by their parents in the first place?
OK, that’s all for now. More to come later. So just enjoy these coming lazy, crazy days of summer inflation, and don’t let the Chi-Com bat bug bite you in the Schumer.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
