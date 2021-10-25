To the editor:
Donald Trump, the guy we love to hate, or hate to love — has anyone noticed all the good things happening in America these days? No? Me neither. But the Trump deranged letters and editorials keep propping up in the New York/Conway Times North about the evil, mean tweeting, orange man who eats babies and throws grannies off cliffs. What gives? Glad you asked.
So pathetically miserable is the motley bunch of failures in this administration that the only alternative for dumb and dumber Biden/Harris bobble heads is to attempt damage control by keeping the Trumpster, a civilian with no national responsibilities, in their panic-stricken crosshairs, terrified at the thought of him running again. It is my humble opinion that the Democrats have already thrown in the towel over their chances of maintaining control of anything and have already begun sucking up to Republicans and independents begging them to disavow the man with mean tweets.
Think about this when you fill up your car, buy groceries, pay for heating fuel, and, above all, keep counting the number of days that Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. Oh, just one more thing. Keep a light on for the stray illegal migrants coming to your neighborhood soon, very soon.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
