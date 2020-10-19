To the editor:
Over the past five years, Democrats in N.H. have moved way too far left. The previous two Democrat governors never supported or voted as a legislator for an income or sales tax.
Both Sen. Maggie Hassan and Gov. John Lynch took a pledge against any new broad-based taxes (income or sales tax). Now, it is mainstream for Democrat candidates up and down the ballot to support these types of taxes.
Sen. Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky both supported an income tax this year during their gubernatorial primary. Both Democrat candidates for state representative in Wolfeboro openly support a new income tax and a new sales tax. If elected, they promise to institute an income tax within their first term. This is deeply concerning and a very unorthodox policy to promote in New Hampshire.
I encourage everyone in Wolfeboro to support Sen. Jeb Bradley, Rep. John MacDonald, and candidate Brodie Deshaies. They will not raise your taxes during a pandemic or cut necessary spending. They will be able to manage any budget deficit in a safe and responsible manner. Bradley, MacDonald, and Deshaies will stand up for taxpayers down in Concord and help restore some sanity to our state’s politics.
They are common-sense conservatives and problem-solvers, willing to work across the aisle on issues that are pertinent to our communities here in southern Carroll County. However, they will stand strong on the issues that matter, like defending our 2nd Amendment, preventing a sales or income tax, and defending— not defunding — our local police force.
They will protect our savings, our hard-earned dollars, and our constitutional liberties. These are the values that we should vote for, and these candidates have those values!
Please vote on Nov. 3, in person or by absentee ballot, and when you do, I strongly suggest that you cast your vote for these three Wolfeboro Republicans. They are the leaders Wolfeboro deserves. Let’s make sure we send them to Concord in 2020.
Beverly Bruce
Tuftonboro
