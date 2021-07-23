To the editor:
To whomever made the decision as to the method of trimming back tree limbs and growth along Route 113 through Madison, these trees were not trimmed, they were positively maimed.
Not only are these trees incredibly damaged, it is an absolute sad scene to witness. Upon seeing the machinery to complete this, it appeared to be a two-bladed attachment that is not suited for the purpose it was used.
Shame on those who cut corners and did not invest in the proper equipment to treat the trees and flora and fauna of our valley as they should be treated, with respect.
Beth Metts
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.