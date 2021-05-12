To the editor:
Unfortunately, I can’t attend today’s Bartlett vote. I’m at the Mayo Clinic dealing with a medical condition. Even if I were home, my condition requires social distancing/isolation. Because of Zoom I have been able to continue to meet my responsibilities as a Bartlett Planning Board member and attend most selectmen meetings.
My questions to the select persons is why do they oppose a technology that lets more people participate in the town governance? Bartlett voters need to ask themselves that question before they vote on the warrant articles.
Barry Trudeau
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.