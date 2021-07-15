To the editor:
July 4 has come and gone, having survived Jan. 6. Independence Day causes independent thoughts, here are a few. What a month June was, hazy, hot and humid. June is now known as Pride Month. It's a month to celebrate the diversity of all of our flag waving LGBTQ friends. Let them show their true colors.
We picked up a new federal holiday in June, it's called Juneteenth and celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Imagine that, the end of slavery celebrated with a paid day off! What a juxtaposition that is.
The townspeople of Jackson voted to change the name of their town to Jackson. How profound! Andrew is out. I can't remember if they renamed it for Michael Jackson or Jesse Jackson but either one would be fine in a town that already has Black Mountain, Black Lives flags and plenty of black flies.
The school district in my area is named after Governor Wentworth. Do you suppose any of these change culture clowns have done a background check on the good governor?
Life seems to follow television. Television started out black and white and small, then went to color, got bigger and flatter and it still wasn't good enough. T.V. needed to be more diverse, hence HDTV. Life was so much simpler when everything was black and white.
Former Jackson resident Jonna Carter seems to touch a lot of subjects in her columns. What are the odds that she can write about someone being called a feckless "c***", and wondering if they know the meaning of feckless as well as the meaning of "c***"? Jonna must have gotten ahold of some of her South Conway neighbor Bill Marvels Mystery Oil to get this printed.
Never a mention of Laura Slitt in any of Jonna's writing.
I don't think Quddus has a PhD. I think he has ED (Educational Dysfunction) which has resulted in a weak stream of conscience and limp responses to his critics. Seems he's getting softer and more flacid with every passing letter! Sorry Quddus but they don't have a pill for this. You must remember Quddus, they hate you when you're clever and despise a fool, you fool you.
Barry Ennis
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.