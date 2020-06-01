To the editor:
As a frontline health-care worker, I was upset to read Jon Schippani’s collection of misleading statements and falsehoods in the May 27 edition of The Conway Daily Sun.
Contrary to what he implied, there is consensus now (now that we have some real data) that, of course, face masks help prevent the spread of vapor droplets, and that “herd immunity” is ineffectual at this point and a second wave will be initiated by people not following social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, the current national data says 40 percent of deaths occur in “long-term care facilities,” half the false number he proports. Also, those who are under 40 who do not die have a strong chance of acquiring lifelong disabilities from the effects of COVID-19 disease, and though we are only now reaching the number of deaths often occurring in a given year from flu, we got there in one quarter the time with at least three times the death rate.
He also seems wholly unaware of how fragile our health-care system is, and neglects to note that overwhelming that system will lead to negative effects on anyone and everyone seeking health care.
Finally, since I work with elderly patients, I would caution young people who feel “put out” by the scientific recommendations for combating the virus to bear in mind that the vast majority of the “elders” in this society also have the vast majority of the wealth and political power. This coupled with the likelihood that Jon will need similar care someday should temper his enthusiasm for minimizing our response.
Barbara Desousa
Hiram, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.