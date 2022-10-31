To the editor:

Dana Hilliard's interview with The Conway Daily Sun was a diatribe of campaign rhetoric claiming that N.H. has a Mason-Dixon line. That elections are a war between political parties raises scary images, He said "go down to Durham, no one knows who the hell Joe Kenney is," adding Madbury, Dover and Rochester to the list. Oops.

