Dana Hilliard's interview with The Conway Daily Sun was a diatribe of campaign rhetoric claiming that N.H. has a Mason-Dixon line. That elections are a war between political parties raises scary images, He said "go down to Durham, no one knows who the hell Joe Kenney is," adding Madbury, Dover and Rochester to the list. Oops.
The executive councilor grew up in a small business family in Wakefield and continues to live there with his wife and children. His parents owned an auction barn in Rochester where he worked as a runner. He worked as a picker at a blueberry farm in Brookfield. He attended Spaulding High School and graduated from UNH as a history major that included history and government of New Hampshire, and minored in small business management.
His ties to places you mentioned sound like "Welcome Home, Joe!" Voters need to go to the website and read Joe's bio, which shows his 14 years in our Legislature and his distinguished military record.
Stating that Joe Kenney is no Ray Burton is pointless. I was a personal friend of Ray's through high school and college and his fiscal agent. I am writing a book on our years together filled with our stories and those of many contributors, bipartisan friends and the work that was accomplished. When the book is finished, Dana, read it before you run for any office.
