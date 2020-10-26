To the editor:
Karen Umberger needs to go back to Concord to represent Conway. I have always been impressed with her dedication and hard work and the leadership she has displayed.
Karen is a very intelligent person who knows how to work with others to get things accomplished and I urge you to support her as I personally support her. She has a proven track record whether as a selectman, a member of the budget committee or as a member of various town and community committees.
Her prior service as your state representative has shown she is knowledgeable about the issues, thoughtful about how she votes and always wants input from her constituents on pending legislation to help in her decision making process. Karen can always be counted on to do what makes sense for the valley. I hope you will join with me and vote for Karen Umberger on Nov. 3.
Audrey Vorperian
Kearsarge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.