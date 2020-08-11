To the editor:
A recent Cato Institute study indicates that many conservatives keep their political views to themselves for fear of ridicule, contempt and marginalization. In online discussion groups, there is usually a participant who has no qualms about making gratuitous comments about “that evil monster in the White House” or “our criminal-in-chief.”
I have never heard a similar comment about a liberal politician or public figure in a public forum. (Even though the bizarre antics of many liberal mayors, governors, congresswomen, the Speaker of the House and the Democratic presidential nominee provide abundant fodder for ridicule.)
Democratic-run cities are allowed, and even encouraged, to burn by deluded mayors who support police defunding. Black business owners are murdered while fighting off intruders. Businesses are ransacked. Black children are murdered in their homes. Law abiding citizens are prosecuted for defending their lives against crazed mobs masquerading as civil rights advocates.
Liberals know they can insult and deride President Donald Trump with impunity because conservatives fear retribution and harassment.
Far left advocates pretend that these outrages are not happening and expect everybody to pretend with them, despite evidence to the contrary.
Few Republicans have the stomach to get down and dirty in the gutter with such people. Many professionals know their jobs are at stake, and even their own lives and those of their families are in jeopardy if they dare to speak out. However, the same does not apply to those on the far left.
What can a conservative do? My suggestion is to continue to let the far left rant, rave, insult and hang themselves by their own petards with their lies and foolishness.
Encourage all conservatives to vote.
In case of a disaster in November, prepare for anarchy: stock up on non perishable food, keep a few chickens in your yard, grow a vegetable garden, consider arming yourself, and perhaps it’s time to start praying.
Ann McGarity
Tamworth
