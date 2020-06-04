To the editor:
Like the majority of people, I was outraged by the death of George Floyd, an African-American murdered cruelly by a white police officer.
I was also outraged by the death of David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain, another innocent African-American who was protecting a store belonging to a friend.
This man was reportedly a beloved member of his local community who, in addition to a stellar career in law enforcement, volunteered to help disadvantaged youth. To make the last incident even more hideous, Mr. Dorn’s death at the hands of looters was filmed and posted on social media. Whoever filmed his death did nothing to help him and let him die.
Respectful, appropriate, peaceful demonstrations and memorials to express solidarity with Floyd’s family and the black community were quickly hijacked by Antifa and other organizations whose mission is anarchy.
A third group (opportunistic, disaffected young people) joined in the melee and created more havoc and destruction by ransacking stores and stealing goods from businesses in downtown areas of major cities all over the nation.
The innocent victims and collateral damage were business owners, who had dutifully closed their stores weeks ago in accordance with CDC guidelines and starting to reopen were totally devastated. Ironically, many of the participants in the riots were African-Americans destroying their own neighborhoods.
I am wondering if we would want our own demise by murder to be immortalized by the destruction of businesses, vicious attacks on police, murders of innocent victims, including Mr. Dorn, widespread looting and vandalism, indiscriminate beatings and ruination of thousands of lives?
Floyd’s family requested that such events should cease immediately and reiterated that George Floyd would have denounced such behavior.
As I am writing this, there are reports of police officers viciously attacked by thugs in Brooklyn. The officers were guarding businesses from looting.
When is this going to end?
Ann McGarity
Tamworth
