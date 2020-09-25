To the editor:
Thurgood Marshall was replaced by a Black justice with polar opposite views. Now it looks like Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be replaced by a woman with polar opposite views.
If there is a third President Donald Trump justice, five justices will have been appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, confirmed by Senate majorities representing a minority of citizens. This would be especially egregious because Sen. Mitch McConnell didn’t even allow a vote on Merrick Garland despite President Barack Obama’s having won the popular vote twice. Whatever partisan, ideological gains result from filling the Ginsburg seat before the inauguration would be at the cost of respect for democratic ideals. We need justices who can be confirmed by wide margins to maintain a balanced, respected court.
We have lost the middle, the ability to compromise, and the basic understanding of what a democracy in pluralistic country looks like. The purity tests have resulted in increasingly polarized legislators on both sides, unwilling to work together for the good of the whole. McConnell refused to hold hearings for eight years on most Obama judicial nominees so he could fill judicial vacancies during the Trump administration, refusing to even have debate or hearings on most legislation passed in the House.
Now the minority of our population can impose its will on the majority. With the corrupting influence of concentrated wealth, an unlimited political contribution, partisan gerrymandering, and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act (which was followed almost immediately by new voter suppression and obstruction laws in some states), "we the people" no longer get a meaningful voice in our own national governance.
Democracies require the consent of the people to function. We have almost lost that, and if we don't restore compromise and robust consensus, the great experiment of democracy will fail in the largest country to try it.
Ann Haralambi, J.D.
Silver Lake
