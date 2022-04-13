I have been following the evil invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Russian people are reportedly coerced into living in an alternate reality by a propaganda machine that silences dissent and is so successful that well-publicized mayhem and murder of civilians are visible to the entire world with the exception of Russia. Video evidence of missile attacks on refugees fleeing for their lives, destruction of entire cities, rape of women and children, accounts of the invaders employing mobile crematoriums to destroy evidence and use of poison gas are disbelieved by the Russians owing to Putin's lies and deceit.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the vile dictator dispatched his own family to a remote high tech nuclear bomb proof bunker in the Arial Mountains, near Mongolia. The criminal lunatic in the Kremlin evidently doesn’t believe his own propaganda.
Putin refers to his "military exercise" as a “noble cause.” In a bizarre twist he claims to be saving Ukrainians from “Nazification”, and says it’s “going to plan.” Reports of massacres are “fake news.”
Why are Russians allowing this to be done in their name? Consider the case of a Russian teacher who dared to respond truthfully to questions about the war. She was arrested and is facing imprisonment for up to 10 years.
The next few days, as Russian convoys, planes and missiles devastate Eastern Ukraine, will determine the success or failure of the unprovoked war Russia has unleashed on Ukraine. President Zelensky, though grateful for the support of the United States, is begging for more, in particular planes and missiles to defend not only territory but innocent civilians.
America needs to give Ukraine what it needs immediately to survive, defend its citizens and prevent the spread of war to rest of Europe. If we fail, we will be on the wrong side of history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.