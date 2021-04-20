To the editor:
Numbers are going up all over the country and Gov. Sununu removes the mask mandate for New Hampshire?
Rather than basing his decision on science, he seems to be responding to that part of the Republican base that has criticized his past efforts to keep us all safe. We fear that he has decided that his future political aspirations are more important than the health of the citizens he has sworn to protect.
Ann and David Wilkins
Silver Lake
