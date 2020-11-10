To the editor:
I want to thank the voters of Jackson, Bartlett and Hart’s Location for the honor of enabling me to represent you for another two years in the N.H. State House.
I will be instituting two new resources this year. The first will be a monthly blog that will work to present the major issues in Concord from both sides of the aisle. If you would like to join my mailing list for this, please email me at anita@anitafornh.com
The second is to create a "kitchen cabinet" with individuals from both sides of the aisle from my district. These citizens will provide input on a wide range of subjects to ensure that those from the other side of the aisle are heard. I have asked Ray Gilmore to join my cabinet, and he has graciously agreed to do so.
Additionally, I will reach out to those of you who are stakeholders in different arenas in the community, including but not limited to small business owners, healthcare and essential workers, and those in the hospitality industry.
I will also continue to meet regularly with constituents to hear their thoughts and views, so that I can be in touch with their concerns and views.
If you need assistance with anything relating to state government, please contact me by email or phone, anita@anitafornh.com, or 603-986-6216.
I pledge to work as hard for those who supported me as for those who did not during this election cycle. The Democrats are now the minority party in the legislature and it is more important than ever that we learn to work together for the betterment of the communities we serve.
Again, I thank you for your vote of confidence and will always have your best interests at heart. It is a privilege to serve the people of Bartlett, Jackson and Hart's Location.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.