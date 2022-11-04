To the editor:
I want to thank columnist Bill Marvel for providing Conway Daily Sun readers with a carefully researched, unbiased column based upon my work as a N.H. state legislator.
I want to thank columnist Bill Marvel for providing Conway Daily Sun readers with a carefully researched, unbiased column based upon my work as a N.H. state legislator.
Let me correct a few minor facts.
Mr. Marvel stated that I beat Gene Chandler due to gerrymandering. He forgets that the prior redistricting was in 2011, when the Republicans were in power. Mr. Chandler lost because I got more votes both in Bartlett and Jackson.
He states that I object to regulating late-term abortions. There are circumstances when a late-term abortion is appropriate, particularly when the health or life of the mother or fetus (in the case of twins) is in jeopardy. Decisions about abortion belong between a woman and her medical team, not the legislature. There are laws that protect the life of a viable fetus.
Mr. Marvel states that bills I sponsored failed. There are as many as 1,000 bills sponsored each year in the House, and approximately two-thirds of these fail. Two important bills I sponsored, including one related to human trafficking and another to ensure that new landfills have mandated solid waste programs. Both important bills passed.
The “kitty-bill” was a freshman effort in 2018 to learn how to draft bills so that I could be a more effective legislator. Most representatives don’t create bills their first term; however, I wanted to become an effective representative and gain the skills necessary to make a difference to my constituents.
Finally, my concern with extremism stems from my desire to work with Republicans on issues that require negotiation and compromise. I will continue to fight extremism on both sides of the aisle and will represent voters to the best of my ability, despite the efforts of mudslingers who attempt to misrepresent the important work that we do.
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Glen
