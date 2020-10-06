To the editor:
I started this letter with the intent of pointing out all the reasons I haven’t been pleased with my current state representative, Anita Burroughs. Rather than go that route, I’m going to take the high road here. Let me tell you why I’m supporting Ray Gilmore for state representative in our district.
First and for most, he’s a local guy and already knows many people in the area. He’s also been out meeting new people by personally delivering his campaign signs and having the utmost important conversations with those who mean the most in this election — you and me.
He understands the area: businesses, schools, select board, hunting/fishing, tourism, etc. As a former captain in the Army and a father of five, he knows how to get things done. He’s out there making every effort he can to meet and understand further concerns of his constituents.
When you see Ray in a local store, he won’t be that guy who grabs his goods, ducks his head and bolts for the door. Ray will say, “Hey, how’s things going?”
He will represent us 110 percent at the State House. This is what we need. We haven’t had this for two years now. Ray Gilmore is our guy. Let’s elect someone who won’t continue the status quo of voting party lines.
Angela H. Huertas
Bartlett
