Rep. Smith’s recent letter is both enlightening and disturbing. The representative clearly does not understand the fundamental role of an elected official, which is to represent the views of his constituents.
To do that successfully, one must be willing to listen to all sides of all debates. One must also grasp the key concept that being elected to any governmental seat is not just a power grab for one’s personal beliefs, no matter how inside or outside the mainstream they may be.
When Rep. Smith denigrates compromise and bipartisanship, he shows a complete disregard for the will of the people in his district, whether they voted for him or not.
As a 49-year old registered Independent, with a wife and two kids, I can say one of the few things I am certain about is that finding common ground is always the preferred option. A question I would ask Rep. Smith is: When he is talking policy with someone he disagrees with, is he listening, or simply waiting to tell them why they are wrong?
Andrew Schuyler
Conway
