To the editor:
I am one of the hardworking young folks struggling to find housing here. I have been living in the area for three years now and have had to go through seven different living situations.
Sometimes it’s employee housing and sometimes it’s that I can only find a seasonal rental, but this year is different, I can’t find anything at all, and it’s starting to get cold. I have looked into all the rental properties but they are all short-term vacation rentals.
Would love to buy a house one day, but I am too young (22) to have enough credit history for now. I would like to again ask the folks that run these short-term rentals to please, please reconsider what you are doing. It would be wonderful for this community to have a few more long-term and affordable housing options for the working folks.
I want so badly to be a part of this community and to be able to continue working hard keeping this place beautiful, making snow at the ski hill in winter and helping manage trail work for the White Mountain Trail Collective in the summer, but I will need housing to survive.
No housing means fewer workers. Fewer workers means less services for tourists. There needs to be a balance here. If you run rental properties here, you can help the situation by not running as many short-term rentals and instead you can invest in the community by converting these spaces into long-term housing for the workforce. If anyone has any leads on housing, or ideas of how I can become involved with fixing the whole housing situation, please feel free to contact me at (603) 662-2568.
Ally Scholtz
Jackson
