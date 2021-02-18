To the editor:
The Chocorua Valley Men's Softball League is looking for an eighth team for the 2021 season.
The season starts in mid-May and ends the middle of August. The regular season consists of 14 games played Monday through Friday at 6:00 pm. The league championship, double-elimnation tournament consisting of all eight teams will be played Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
It is a modified fast-pitch league. Team dues are approximately $700 for the season. Games are played in Madison, Tamworth and Ossipee.
Our first meeting is March 2 at 6:30 pm. We are also looking for an umpire as well. If you are interested please contact me as soon as possible. 603-960-1610 or allanfrechette@yahoo.com
Allan Frechette
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.