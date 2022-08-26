In 2015, we were the first New Hampshire elected officials to proudly endorse then-candidate, Donald J. Trump; and we were proud to serve on his historic 2016 and 2020 campaigns, as President Trump delivered on all of his promises to Granite Staters.
In a few weeks, New Hampshire has a real chance of electing a strong Republican to Congress, one who will fight to advance the America First agenda again. That's why we are proud to give our complete and total endorsements to New Hampshire's very own Karoline Leavitt.
Karoline is a born and raised Granite Stater and the former assistant press secretary to Kayleigh McEnany. Karoline also already battled the Democrats and weak Republicans like Liz Cheney when she was the spokeswoman for Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Over the past year, Karoline has packed houses at every event she hosts, and is currently tied for first place in the most recent polling because she has outworked all of her opponents.
According to the most recent and accurate public poll in the race conducted by Saint Anselm College's Survey Center, Karoline is in a dead heat with the 2020 nominee, Matt Mowers, who lost to Rep. Chris Pappas by five percentage points.
If anyone has watched Karoline like we have, her surging campaign is no surprise. Karoline's momentum is not only demonstrated in the polls, but she is number one in the race for New Hampshire fundraising by a margin of more than two-to-one.
By contrast, Mowers moved to New Hampshire to run Chris Christie's failed presidential campaign, and continues to be funded by Never-Trump con-artists like Bill Palatucci, and endorsed by Never-Trumpers like Nikki Haley, who hope to make their mark here in New Hampshire so they can run for president themselves.
The fight for the America First agenda runs through the first-in-the-nation Primary state — where it all began in 2016. We know a winner when we see one. Karoline Leavitt is New Hampshire's best chance to win the Republican nomination on Sept. 13 and defeat Pappas in November.
