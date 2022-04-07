Incumbent Carl Thibodeau and Joe Mosca are competing for one seat on the Conway Board of Selectmen. In addition, five candidates — Steve Steiner, Ray Shakir, Mark Hounsell, Ted Phillips and incumbent Bill Barbin — are competing for two seats on the Conway Planning Board.
For selectman, we endorse Thibodeau and for the planning board, Barbin and Hounsell.
There are three reasons why we endorse Thibodeau over Mosca, the main one being he supports the proposed public restrooms in North Conway, which Mosca doesn't.
Second, Mosca currently is a very useful member of the school board, including chairing the new school closing committee. We like decentralized representation in government and we’re not comfortable with one person serving in two powerful elected positions.
Finally, Mosca hasn’t sufficiently made the case as to why Thibodeau shouldn’t continue on what will likely be his last term. Thibodeau is an active member of the board and his pracitical, conservative perspective serves the town well.
The planning board endorsements are harder to parse out. All the candidates have proven themselves in one discipline or another related to planning issues. Phillips is a planning board alternative and attends all the meetings. Shakir and Steiner both have extensive experience in town government, construction or in real estate.
But Barbin, a Realtor, has been an active and informed member of the planning board, and as in the race for selectman, there really isn’t a compelling reason to unseat him.
Our endorsement of Hounsell is more nuanced. Current planning board chair Ben Colbath is competently leading a youth movement on the board that is refreshing. So how does Hounsell, a veteran of local and state politics, fit in? Experience is knowledge, and we believe Hounsell will add a useful layer of perspective. He knows politics, government and the building trades, and as a Conway native will nicely round out the board.
