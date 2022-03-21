When Joe Lentini signed up for a fourth term on the Conway School Board, he seemed proud of his accomplishments. “We’ve come so far from when I first came on the board,” he remarked, with his usual absence of humility.
That comment may demonstrate a desire to deceive the voters with ambiguity, but more likely it illustrates how oblivious Lentini has been to the shameful scholastic decline in Conway schools. In 2013, when he was elected, 79 percent of Conway eighth-graders demonstrated proficiency in reading. Now, only 38 percent do so.
Conway students’ performance in math is even worse under Lentini’s “leadership.” When he started, 62 percent of eighth-graders were proficient in math, but now that number has dropped to an appalling 18 percent.
Conway’s primary schools are failing more than four-fifths of their graduates in math, and nearly two-thirds in reading. Look diagonally down the accompanying tables and notice how each grade cohort falls farther behind in each discipline almost every year.
Inevitably, the high school must devote more of its time to remedial reading and math (not to mention other disciplines). That effort detracts from subjects those students should be studying in high school, and it’s only partially successful. Last year, only 56 percent of Kennett juniors could read at grade level, and only 37 percent showed proficiency in math. (They did worse still in science.)
This academic decline started in 2013, but it really became obvious in the 2014-2015 school year, after which it continued generally downward. When Lentini became chairman, in 2017, the slide turned steeper. Only under Lentini’s chairmanship have percentages of student competency dropped below 30 percent — and now, below 20 percent.
Yet the public is only hearing about this horrible news now — as the performance of our overstaffed, overpriced schools nears rock bottom. That tells us, again, that Lentini is either not on top of things or that he is happy to keep quiet about evidence of a miserable performance by the institution his board oversees. A conscientious chairman might have been clamoring about student achievement years ago, and demanding answers, instead of devoting his time to mindless cheerleading and moderating the happy talk that dominates administrators’ reports at school board meetings.
If Conway students’ scores were up in the stratosphere, you could bet that it would be a front-page story. In fact, it always was on the front page when U.S. News & World Report’s poverty-adjusted ranking for high schools placed Kennett High above water among New Hampshire schools. Those rankings were based primarily on the results of standardized assessment tests — heavily handicapped by the free-lunch roster that Conway schools work hard to fill. In such cases, school officials generally deem those test scores something to be proud of.
When test scores take a dive, they suddenly seem to become less meaningful. Last week, Jerry Dougherty defended a decline in Jackson Grammar School scores by praising the new trend of abandoning assessment tests altogether. He also floated the predictable excuse of the pandemic to explain away a sharp decline in math skills among Jackson students between 2019 and 2021. Apparently he didn’t notice an even worse pre-pandemic slide at the Jackson school in both reading and math between 2017 and 2019. Maybe he hasn’t been paying any more attention than Lentini.
Joe Lentini may well win re-election, despite the academic deterioration that has accompanied his incumbency. He is, after all, the anointed candidate of a powerful school lobby that favors see-no-evil board members who never revisit their decisions, and whose answer to every problem is to hire more employees.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
